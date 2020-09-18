SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

James Harden Finishes Third in MVP Vote Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James

Michael Shapiro

James Harden earned his fourth straight First Team All-NBA honor on Thursday, but Houston's leading man fell just short as he eyed his second career MVP. 

Harden finished third in the MVP voting for 2019-20 on Friday as Giannis Antetokounmpo was named MVP for the second straight year. Antetokounmpo earned 85 first-place votes for MVP, while second-place finisher LeBron James earned 16 first-place votes. Harden did not earn a single first-place vote. 

2019-20 marked another superb season for Harden as he finished in the top three of the MVP voting for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Arizona State product won his third straight scoring title this year, and he showed off his defensive improvement as he led the NBA in steals. Harden's scoring prowess has never been questioned, but he's evolved into a true two-way asset in recent seasons. His growth has been reflected in recent awards ballots.

Harden has proved to be one of the NBA's top talents over the last half decade, and he's already in the midst of a Hall-of-Fame career. But recent years have marked a bit of a stagnation for Harden and the Rockets. They've exited the playoffs before the conference finals in each of the past two years, and in an ever-improving Western Conference, the Rockets' championship chances appear more tenuous by the season. 

This isn't an implicit criticism of Harden. His co-star has notable flaws, and a deeply unconventional roster was exploited by LeBron and the Lakers. But the reality remains. Harden will likely continue to rack up the regular-season accolades in the coming seasons, potentially amassing another round of scoring titles in the 2020s. Yet without a championship, his rise up the all-time rankings is capped. We've come to expect top-three MVP finishes from Harden. Leading his team to the Finals is what's needed to change the conversation regarding one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covington, Deng Partner For Community Development Project

Houston's forward is joining Luol Deng, Matt Barnes and other former NBA players in an affordable housing and community development initiative in Chicago.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Named to All-NBA Third Team

Westbrook earned his ninth All-NBA selection on Wednesday after turning in the most efficient season in his career.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, LeBron James Headline All-NBA First Team

Harden has earned All-NBA First Team honors six times with the Rockets, tying Hakeem Olajuwon for the franchise record.

Michael Shapiro

Fertitta: Daryl Morey Will Stay With Rockets, Pick Next Coach

Fertitta: "I personally wouldn’t know what coach to hire. That’s why you have a basketball operations team."

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Relationship Top Priority for Next Rockets Coach

Harden and Mike D'Antoni formed one of the most effective partnerships in the NBA from 2016-20, posting a 217–101 regular-season record.

Michael Shapiro

by

Shadow4035

Report: Rockets Eye ‘Culture Reset’ After Mike D’Antoni Exit

D’Antoni informed the Rockets he would not be returning to the organization during the flight home from Orlando on Sunday.

Michael Shapiro

by

Rrrrip

Tilman Fertitta Thanks D'Antoni After Departure From Rockets

Fertitta: "[D'Antoni] is a true professional and an amazing basketball mind."

Michael Shapiro

Sam Cassell, Tyronn Lue Among Candidates for Rockets Vacancy

Mike D'Antoni informed the Rockets on Sunday he will not return to the franchise after four seasons in Houston.

Michael Shapiro

Report: D'Antoni Informs Rockets He Won't Return as Coach

D'Antoni posted a 217–101 record in four seasons with the Rockets, reaching the playoffs in each season alongside James Harden.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets 'Fully Intend' to Keep Morey After 2019-20

The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times in 13 years since Morey took over as general manager in May 2007.

Michael Shapiro