The NBA's change to the All-Star format paid major dividends on Sunday night, as Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155 in an instant All-Star classic. But despite the late-game drama, the night may be one Russell Westbrook and James Harden hope to forget.

Houston's pair of MVPs combined for just 17 points on Sunday, shooting 5-19 from the field. Westbrook struggled mightily throughout, as the two-time All-Star Game MVP converted just two field goals in 27 minutes. It was a rough night for Westbrook, though certainly a less interesting one compared to Harden.

The 2017-18 MVP was consistently involved in the late-game drama on Sunday night. Harden hit a pair of free throws to give Team LeBron a 154-152 lead, bringing his team within three points of the clinching score of 157. He then had a chance to win the game two possessions later. Harden isolated Kyle Lowry on the perimeter, and he shook the Raptors' point guard to create space for a wide-open three. Harden buried the would-be winning triple, but there was one problem. The officials ruled Harden pushed off on Lowry, causing a rare All-Star Game offensive foul. The charge allowed Team Giannis to stay alive in crunch time.

Harden had another chance to seal the win with Team LeBron up 156-153. He appeared to have an open lane for a layup, but chose to dish to former teammate Chris Paul, who clanked a 27-foot three. Harden's decision didn't cost his team, though, as Anthony Davis sealed the Team LeBron victory with a free throw to win 157-155.

Westbrook and Harden will have a three-day break before joining the Rockets for a matchup against the Warriors on Feb. 20. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.