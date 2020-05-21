As the NBA rolls through the third month of its coronavirus suspension, ESPN's 'The Last Dance' has served as basketball fans' primary form of hoops entertainment. But for James Harden, the 10-part series on Michael Jordan is far more than a documentary. It's a blueprint.

“I just can’t watch ['The Last Dance'] to watch it,” Harden told CNBC's Jabari Young. “I want to see the ins and out and everything because at the end of the day, I am a competitor and I want to see what those dudes were going through.”

Harden has yet to reach the same postseason heights as Jordan, though they're not completely incongruous as players. Harden's 36.1 points per game in 2018-19 is the NBA's highest mark since Jordan scored 37.1 points per game in 1986-87. Harden and Jordan are two of the four players since 1980 to post a usage rate above 38% in a single season, joined by Kobe Bryant and Russell Westbrook.

Houston's shooting guard appeared poised to pass Jordan's modern scoring record at the start of 2019-20. Harden averaged 39.3 points per game in his first 25 contests, shooting 45% from the field and 36% from three. His production has tailed off of late, though. Harden averaged 29.2 points per game in his last 20 games before the COVID-19 suspension, and his shooting efficiency took a precipitous drop.

Harden and the Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.