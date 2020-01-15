RocketsMaven
Mike D'Antoni Seeking 200th Win With Rockets as Houston Hosts Blazers

Michael Shapiro

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is seeking his 200th win with Houston on Wednesday night, aiming to become the third coach in franchise history to cross the 200-win mark. 

D'Antoni trails Bill Fitch and Rudy Tomjanovich for the most wins by a Rockets head coach. Fitch won 216 games in five seasons from 1984-88, while Tomjanovich lapped the field with 503 wins in 12 years from 1992-2003. D'Antoni will likely pass Fitch before the end of 2019-20. 

The former Suns head coach has racked up nearly 200 wins in rapid fashion with the Rockets. D'Antoni is in his fourth year with Houston, winning 50-plus games in each of the last three seasons. Houston is currently on pace for 56 victories in 2019-20, which would mark the first stretch of four consecutive 50-win seasons in franchise history.

D'Antoni enters Wednesday night with a .698 winning percentage in Houston. No previous Rockets coach finished their respective tenure with a winning percentage over .600. Kevin McHale was the Rockets' previous franchise leader with a .598 winning percentage from 2008-11. 

D'Antoni's 654 career wins ranks No. 21 on the all-time list, No. 4 among active coaches. Gregg Popovich leads all active head coaches with 1,262 career victories. 

Houston failed to give D'Antoni his 200th Rockets win on Tuesday as it lost to the Grizzlies in Memphis. Rookie point guard Ja Morant dominated Houston, while James Harden needed 37 shots to score 41 points. 

The Rockets enter Wednesday's home tilt against Portland fifth in the Western Conference at 26–13. Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET. 

