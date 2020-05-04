The NBA is considering a quarantined playoffs if it resumes the 2019-20 season, placing all teams in one location in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But even a quarantined environment may not be safe for all parties involved in the 2020 playoffs.

League executives are concerned by the potential presence of coaches and staff members over the age of 60, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said adults over 65 are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

"Based on all the information that we have today, probably people over 60 with preexisting conditions can't go, for sure, no matter what their titles are," an anonymous NBA general manager told Holmes. "Whether it's a father of the star player or whether it's the general manager of the team, they can't go there."

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is one of the league's older coaches at 68, and he would likely be the oldest coach in a quarantined playoffs as Gregg Popovich and the Spurs sit No. 12 in the Western Conference. Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle is 60, and Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is 58.

Regardless of age considerations, organizations would likely travel to a quarantined site–potentially Las Vegas or Orlando–with a lightened collection of staff members. Teams will only be allowed to bring "essential personnel," per Holmes, leaving members of video, training and coaches staffs at home as their respective teams compete for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

D'Antoni and the Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs if the 2019-20 season resumes.