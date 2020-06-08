InsideTheRockets
Report: NBA to Conduct PED Tests, Suspend Recreational Drug Tests in Orlando

Michael Shapiro

The NBA will test players for performance-enhancing drugs upon the resumption of the 2019-20 season in July, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The league will reportedly not test players for recreational drugs, per Charania.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to suspend all drug testing during the COVID-19 suspension on March 16. Players usually undergo six drug tests per year, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement. 

A positive test for a PED violation will result in a 25-game suspension if it is a player's first offense. A second violation extends the suspension to 55 games, while a third test will result in a minimum two-year ban. Three players–including Hawks forward John Collins and Suns center Deandre Ayton–served 25-game suspensions in 2019-20. 

Monday's agreement on the league's drug-testing policy is another step toward resuming the season on July 31. The NBA has a tentative schedule in place for the 2020 playoffs, with the first round of the playoffs slated to begin on Aug. 18, per Charania. The Finals will begin on Sept. 30, with Oct. 12 tabbed as the latest possible date for Game 7 of the Finals. 

The Rockets enter the 2020 playoffs seeking their first Finals appearance since 1995. They currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, though their seed could change in the final eight games of the regular season. James Harden and Co. are tied with Oklahoma City at 40–24, one game back of Utah for the No. 4 seed. 

Houston is currently 1.5 games ahead of the Mavericks, who hold the No. 7 seed in the West. 

News

COMMUNITY

Report: NBA to Start Playoffs on Aug. 18, Finals on Sept. 30

The NBA is targeting July 31 as the resumption date for the 2019-20 season following the COVID-19 suspension.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Excited for Recharged Harden, Tucker in Playoffs

D'Antoni: "[Harden] has used this to recharge, to get in better shape and he still always has that incredible fire."

Michael Shapiro

by

minakhi

Fertitta Expects Morey With Rockets 'For Years to Come'

Fertitta: "I think [Morey] is one of the best general managers in the league. Plus, we truly enjoy working with each other."

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Speaks at Compton Peace Walk

Westbrook was joined by Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan in a march supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michael Shapiro

Tilman Fertitta: No Asterisk Necessary for 2020 Champion

Fertitta: "Whoever wins this championship, there is no asterisk. I don’t care if it’s us, or Milwaukee, or one of the LA teams."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Draft Set for Oct. 15, Lottery on Aug. 25

The 2019-20 season will resume on July 31 after the NBA's 22-team return-to-play plan was approved by the Board of Governors.

Michael Shapiro

by

minakhi

Which Los Angeles Team is a Better Matchup for the Rockets?

With both Los Angeles teams sporting superstar duos, are the Lakers or Clippers a better matchup for James Harden and the Rockets?

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Calls for Empathy, Action After George Floyd's Death

D'Antoni: "We just have to do a better job in society of listening and enacting policies that help everybody, not just the privileged.”

Michael Shapiro

by

kella_the_wolf

Rockets Schedule Finalized for Conclusion of 2019-20 Season

The Rockets will be among the 22 teams invited to Orlando to complete the 2019-20 season beginning on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

by

kella_the_wolf

Report: NBA Proposes Play-in Tournament for No. 8 Seeds

The NBA is expected to invite 22 teams to Orlando when the 2019-20 season resumes on July 31.

Michael Shapiro