The NBA will test players for performance-enhancing drugs upon the resumption of the 2019-20 season in July, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The league will reportedly not test players for recreational drugs, per Charania.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to suspend all drug testing during the COVID-19 suspension on March 16. Players usually undergo six drug tests per year, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement.

A positive test for a PED violation will result in a 25-game suspension if it is a player's first offense. A second violation extends the suspension to 55 games, while a third test will result in a minimum two-year ban. Three players–including Hawks forward John Collins and Suns center Deandre Ayton–served 25-game suspensions in 2019-20.

Monday's agreement on the league's drug-testing policy is another step toward resuming the season on July 31. The NBA has a tentative schedule in place for the 2020 playoffs, with the first round of the playoffs slated to begin on Aug. 18, per Charania. The Finals will begin on Sept. 30, with Oct. 12 tabbed as the latest possible date for Game 7 of the Finals.

The Rockets enter the 2020 playoffs seeking their first Finals appearance since 1995. They currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, though their seed could change in the final eight games of the regular season. James Harden and Co. are tied with Oklahoma City at 40–24, one game back of Utah for the No. 4 seed.

Houston is currently 1.5 games ahead of the Mavericks, who hold the No. 7 seed in the West.