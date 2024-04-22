NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Grab Another Ball-Handler with 3-Point Prowess
While teams duke it out in the NBA Playoffs, the Houston Rockets — who narrowly missed out on the action — are likely in both offseason and NBA Draft mode.
Despite owning talent at nearly every position, the team will still be looking to add more in hopes of making a postseason push as early as next season.
I recently posted a new 2024 NBA mock draft that saw the Rockets grabbing Kentucky's Rob Dillingham ninth overall.
In Dillingham — who helped lead the Wildcats with 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game off the bench — Houston would be adding the much-needed 3-point shooting, along with a guard who would be able to fill a variety of roles.
The 6-foot-3 freshman is likely best used as a combo guard, handling the ball sparingly and self-creating in moderation. He averaged nearly four assists per game in just 23 minutes per night, and his spot-up shooting was pivotal for Kentucky all season long.
Dillingham hit on 44% of his 4.5 3-pointers attempted per game, and the tape of him hitting from a variety of angles, spots and motions shows he was one of the best outside players in the country.
Suffice to say, the lightning-quick guard slots in great next to the like of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun off-ball, but has the capability to handle himself, too.
Perhaps most importantly, Dillingham would also provide insurance for the eventual departure of VanVleet, who now has only one guaranteed season left on his deal before a team option for 2025-26.
There’s no guarantee Dillingham will be on the board when the Rockets select around nine or 10, where they have a near-75% chance to land at the lottery. But if he’s there, they should highly consider the gamble.
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery kicks off on Sunday, May 12.