InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Report: NBA Proposes Play-in Tournament for No. 8 Seed in Each Conference

Michael Shapiro

The NBA will propose a 22-team return-to-play plan on a call with the league's Board of Governors on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The return-to-play plan will feature the 16 teams currently slated to make the 2020 playoffs as well as the six teams that are within six games of the No. 8 seed in their respective conference, per Charania. The NBA will reportedly hold eight regular-season games before the potential play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed. 

There is no guarantee of a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed. If the top seven seeds in each conference will be guaranteed admission to the playoffs, as will the No. 8 seed if the team is more than four games ahead of the No. 9 seed in its conference. If the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 spot, a play-in tournament will be held between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.

The No. 8 seed will have to be defeated twice by the No. 9 seed in order to give up its playoff spot, per Charania. The No. 9 seed will be eliminated with a single loss to the No. 8 seed. 

The NBA's plan is expected to be ratified on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The Wizards are the lone non-playoff team in the Eastern Conference who will receive an invitation to Orlando for the season's resumption. The Blazers, Pelicans, Kings, Spurs and Suns are all expected to compete from the Western Conference. 

The NBA expects to resume the 2019-20 season on July 31. Game 7 of the Finals will be held no later than Oct. 12. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Top Seeds Eye Playoff Advantages Without Home Court

The league's top playoff seeds are reportedly discussing a slate of alternative advantages, included extra fouls and coach challenges.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Eyes July 31 Return, End of Finals by Oct. 12

The NBA Board of Governors will reportedly vote on a finalized plan to resume the season on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Projected to Finish Third in MVP Voting

Harden is slated to finish in the top-three of the MVP vote for the fourth consecutive season.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon Drops 12 Pounds During Coronavirus Suspension

Gordon reportedly dropped the weight in an attempt to prevent further knee injuries, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Mourn 'Senseless Death' of George Floyd

Floyd, a former Houston resident, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer kept a knee on his neck for over eight minutes.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: COVID-19 Hiatus Increases Rockets' Finals Odds

Morey: "We do feel like our odds have gone up with the restart."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA GMs Want at Least 20 Teams in Playoffs

83% of NBA general managers reportedly support the 'playoffs plus' plan, which would ensure at least 20 teams reach the 2020 playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

How Would an Altered Playoff Format Impact the Rockets?

The Rockets are currently slated to face the Nuggets in the first round, but that could change if the NBA seeds the playoffs 1-16.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Was Nearly Traded for Bradley Beal in 2012

Beal said he was almost traded to Oklahoma City in exchange for James Harden before being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Michael Shapiro

Who Will Make the Cut in Mike D'Antoni's Playoff Rotation?

The Rockets head coach often trims his postseason rotation, with just eight players logging over 10 minutes per game in the 2019 playoffs.

Michael Shapiro