NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets PG LaMelo Ball to Rockets for Jalen Green, No. 4 Pick?

The Houston Rockets could be looking to make trades. Could they call up the Charlotte Hornets to inquire about LaMelo Ball?

The Houston Rockets are looking for some kind of way to jolt the franchise in a new direction ... so too, are the Charlotte Hornets.

The Rockets and Hornets find themselves in the top-five of another draft, the third straight year for Houston and second time in the last four years for Charlotte.

Perhaps the youth movements leading the two teams need a change of scenery in order to get their careers back on track. Bleacher Report suggests the idea of the Rockets acquiring 2020's No. 3 overall pick LaMelo Ball.

"The Rockets could send Jalen Green or Jabari Smith Jr. and the No. 4 pick in this year's draft to the Charlotte Hornets in a package for Ball," Bleacher Report writes. "If Charlotte asks for more, Houston could give it the choice among any two of Green, Smith and Tari Eason."

Ball, who turns 22 in August, averaged 23.3 points per game this past season, but was limited to just 36 games due to injury. There's hope that Ball can return to his All-Star form when he's healthier. Even though Ball was an All-Star through two seasons, and Green failed to reach that high bar in his second year, there's hope that the No. 2 pick in 2021 can get to that level.

A trade like this wouldn't exactly solve either team's problems but it gives the Hornets another high pick to work with, while the Rockets get a slightly more established player in Ball.

But would Ball reverse the Rockets' fortunes? Probably not, making this deal unwise for Houston. Patience is needed with Green, but if the Rockets take their time, they could have the better player of the two.

