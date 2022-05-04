A mock has the Rockets adding the 7-0 center Chet Holmgren, who put up big numbers at Gonzaga in his lone season there.

Who's No. 1?

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, with the Houston Rockets holding the best lottery odds.

That well-earned spot gives the Rockets a 14-percent chance to land the No. 1 pick. ... and per a new mock, gives the Rockets help in the middle.

That via Tankathon, which conducted its mock draft and has the Rockets adding the 7-0 center Chet Holmgren, who put up big numbers at Gonzaga in his lone season there.

There will be a debate - in public and probably in the Rockets draft room as well - about the No. 1 overall pick being best-used on either Jabari Smith or Holmgren.

Smith, the 6-10, 220-pound forward from Auburn, is drawing comparisons to Kevin Garnett - a big who can stretch the floor.

It is Smith who presently has the best odds (-105) at Tipico Sportsbook to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

But ... Holmgren (who last year averaged right about 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks per game) is also versatile ...and very long, weighing in at just 195 pounds. And he is universally considered a candidate for the top spot, with his odds at Tipico regarding being taken No. 1 overall are only slightly longer than Smith's (+170).

The Rockets will have that aforementioned 14-percent chance of picking No. 1 overall. Additionally, they are at 13.4 percent at No. 2, 12 percent to fall at Nos. 3 or 4, and 47.9 percent to be at No. 5.

The Rockets (and their fans) endured some pain in the 2021-22 NBA season. The NBA Draft is designed to offer some salve. But the first "win'' needs to come on May 17, with the Lottery ... and a first "win.''