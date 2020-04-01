The NBA's coronavirus suspension is now in its fourth week, and we have more questions than answers as to when (and if) the league will return.

Is there a date by which the Finals must be completed? Will there be any alteration to the playoff format? And perhaps most importantly, will there be any regular-season games before the 2020 postseason begins.

The Rockets certainly hope they have at least a smattering of games before the playoffs begin. On one hand, there are simple conditioning and preparation issues that will arise if the NBA goes directly into the postseason. The first round will undoubtedly be sloppy in such a scenario, and the overall play throughout the postseason could suffer. But there's another key reason Houston hopes the regular-season returns: seeding.

"I am hoping for a few more regular-season games so we can get back the home-court [advantage]," Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen on Wednesday. "I think we’re as well positioned as we’ve ever been with our current situation."

The Rockets caught a tough break in the jumbled Western Conference, dropping from the No. 4 seed on March 5 to No. 6 when the league's COVID-19 hiatus began on March 12. And Houston wouldn't need a large sample of games to potentially snag to a higher seed in the West. James Harden and Co. are currently tied with the Thunder at 40–24 for the No. 5 seed, and the Rockets trail Utah by one game for the No. 4 spot. Grabbing home court in round one of the playoffs is quite achievable if regular-season games return.

Houston was on track for its fourth straight 50-win season prior to the coronavirus suspension. The Rockets are currently slated to face the Lakers in Los Angeles when games return, though that could change due to potential schedule alterations.