InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets Hope For Regular-Season Games After COVID-19 Suspension

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's coronavirus suspension is now in its fourth week, and we have more questions than answers as to when (and if) the league will return. 

Is there a date by which the Finals must be completed? Will there be any alteration to the playoff format? And perhaps most importantly, will there be any regular-season games before the 2020 postseason begins. 

The Rockets certainly hope they have at least a smattering of games before the playoffs begin. On one hand, there are simple conditioning and preparation issues that will arise if the NBA goes directly into the postseason. The first round will undoubtedly be sloppy in such a scenario, and the overall play throughout the postseason could suffer. But there's another key reason Houston hopes the regular-season returns: seeding. 

"I am hoping for a few more regular-season games so we can get back the home-court [advantage]," Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen on Wednesday. "I think we’re as well positioned as we’ve ever been with our current situation."

The Rockets caught a tough break in the jumbled Western Conference, dropping from the No. 4 seed on March 5 to No. 6 when the league's COVID-19 hiatus began on March 12. And Houston wouldn't need a large sample of games to potentially snag to a higher seed in the West. James Harden and Co. are currently tied with the Thunder at 40–24 for the No. 5 seed, and the Rockets trail Utah by one game for the No. 4 spot. Grabbing home court in round one of the playoffs is quite achievable if regular-season games return. 

Houston was on track for its fourth straight 50-win season prior to the coronavirus suspension. The Rockets are currently slated to face the Lakers in Los Angeles when games return, though that could change due to potential schedule alterations. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daryl Morey: Rockets May Buy or Trade For 2020 Draft Pick

Morey: "We have a long history of buying [draft picks], which I think has a reasonable chance of happening."

Michael Shapiro

Could Rockets Outlast Kawhi, Clippers in a Playoff Series?

The Rockets have split the season series with the Clippers in 2019-20, with two of the four matchups decided by five points or less.

Michael Shapiro

How Would Rockets Fare vs. Jokic, Nuggets in Postseason?

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey: "We are prepping for playing Denver in case we go right to playoffs."

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: NBA Season 'Will Be Back' Despite COVID-19 Hiatus

Morey said the Rockets are currently preparing to play the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs

Michael Shapiro

Happy 30th Anniversary to Hakeem Olajuwon's Quadruple-Double

Olajuwon tallied 18 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 blocks against the Bucks on March 29, 1990.

Michael Shapiro

Looking Back at Westbrook, Harden March Madness Moments

Russell Westbrook went to back-to-back Final Fours with UCLA, while James Harden reached the Round of 32 with Arizona State in 2009.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Ponders Harden vs. Westbrook 1-on-1 Matchup

Tucker: "Out the gate, Russ is going to come playing so hard and James is going be just chilling."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets CEO Tad Brown: Coronavirus Won't End NBA Season

Brown: "We’re going to get this season in, and I do feel that we’re going to have regular-season games."

Michael Shapiro

Giannis Says James Harden is Hardest Player to Guard

Antetokounmpo and Harden exchanged verbal jabs in February after the Bucks star said his team was targeting Harden in the All-Star Game.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Air Documentary Reliving 22-Game Win Streak

The Rockets will host a virtual watch party on March 29 for "Where Amazing Happened" a documentary detailing Houston's 22-game win streak in 2007-08.

Michael Shapiro