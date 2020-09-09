SI.com
Robert Covington Exits Game 3 After Collision With Anthony Davis

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets dropped Game 3 against the Lakers on Tuesday night, yet Houston's biggest concern at the moment may not be its 2–1 series deficit. 

James Harden and Co. could be without key contributor Robert Covington moving forward after the seven-year veteran collided with Lakers forward Anthony Davis on Tuesday. Covington's face smacked into Davis' shoulder late in the fourth quarter, leaving both players on the ground for over a minute. Davis ultimately got up and remained in the game. Covington wasn't so lucky. He was helped off the floor with his face buried in a towel, and Houston's forward did not return. 

Mike D'Antoni didn't have much of an update regarding Covington's status postgame. 

“I think he got hit in the nose,” D’Antoni said. “He was bleeding pretty good.”

Covington exited Game 3 in the midst of an impressive two-way stretch. He entered Tuesday shooting 55.3 percent from three in his last six contests, adding 10 blocks. But the Rockets aren't presently worried about the on-court impact of losing Covington. They're mainly concerned about their teammate's health. 

"[Covington]'s health is way more important and that’s what I’m worried about," Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said postgame. "Making sure he is healthy before he steps back on the floor. If he’s not able to play we got to figure that out. His health is way more important than a basketball game.”

The Rockets will look to even their series with the Lakers on Thursday, with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. CT. Covington's status for Game 4 is uncertain. 

