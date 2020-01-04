Clint Capela doesn't play the most glamourous role in the Rockets' offense. Toss aside the occasional hook shot, and the sixth-year center is almost solely tasked with setting screens and running to the rim on a nightly basis. Capela doesn't have a green light outside of the paint. He's logged just 12 post touches in 28 games. His opponent on Friday night is given a touch more freedom.

“He’s the main guy on his team," Capela said regarding 76ers center Joel Embiid on Thursday. "That’s the team that puts the ball in the post the most. He’s definitely the one that gets the ball the most. It’s pretty exciting the way he plays and the way he makes himself efficient. I like it. It makes it exciting to me.”

Capela could only dream of the freedom given to Embiid in Philadelphia's offense. The Sixers' star leads the NBA with 230 post touches this season, and his 31.8% usage rate leads all big men. Embiid is a worthwhile outlier compared to his fellow centers. He's averaging 1.14 points per post-up this season, and he's currently posting a career best 59.6% true-shooting percentage. Capela will have his hands full on Friday night.

So how can Capela find success against arguably the league's best center? Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni offered a game plan on Friday.

"He's got to run him. He's got to go," D'Antoni said before Houston hosts the 76ers. "He's got to be active, he's got to anticipate. ...He's got to be the aggressor as much as he can."

Capela returned to the floor in Tuesday's win over the Nuggets after missing two games with a right heel contusion. He is averaging 13.9 points and 14.2 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. CT.