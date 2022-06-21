Rockets Have 'Incoming Calls' For No. 17 Pick In NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets might have more tradable assets for the upcoming NBA Draft than any other team the league.

Already holding the No. 3 and No. 17 picks, Houston added to that draft capital by trading Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, in exchange for Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquis Chriss, and the No. 26 pick.

However, it appears they might not be done yet.

According to a report from the Athletic, Houston is receiving an abundance of calls from teams in regards to acquiring the No. 17 pick, which is just one of a handful of assets, along with players such as Eric Gordon and Kenyon Martin Jr. that could be up for grabs on draft night.

Said the Athletic:

There have been a slew of incoming calls about pick No. 17, sources told The Athletic, particularly from teams that don’t have first-round picks or teams with veterans they are willing to move. But all options are on the table. With the 26th pick, Houston has the flexibility to do a number of things. There are no predetermined plans with No. 26. One common notion is for teams to package multiple selections and move up, but the Rockets could also move back, move out or even trade for a help-now type of player already in the league. I’d expect the No. 17 pick to be more of an “on-the-clock” situation. Draft night can get a bit crazy in the teens, with some players slipping and others going earlier than expected. Last season, the Rockets aggressively pursed that No. 16 pick once (Alperen) Şengün was still on the board, since they expected him to go in the lottery. The Rockets’ course of action depends on who is still available — and who is high on Houston’s board.



That said, the Rockets have been connected to a number of prospects who would fall into that range, including LSU's Tari Eason, Kentucky's TyTy Washington and Baylor's Kendall Brown, among others.

Should the Rockets indeed move the pick, it would be for a veteran wing player on a team-friendly contract.

Should they elect to keep it, adding athleticism, youth and talent to either the wings or the backcourt would be a logical move.

Rockets fans will find out one way or the other on Thursday night.

