Rockets Schedule Released for Remainder of 2019-20 Season

The NBA released its schedule for the remainder of the 2019-20 season on Friday, with the 22 teams appearing in Orlando slated to finish the regular season on Aug. 14.

Opening night for the NBA's resumption will be on July 30, and the Rockets will kick off the remainder of their season with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on July 31.

Check out the Rockets' full schedule below:

July 31 – Rockets vs. Mavericks, 8 p.m. CT

Aug. 2 – Rockets vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. CT

Aug. 4 – Rockets vs. Blazers, 8 p.m. CT

Aug. 6 – Rockets vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. CT

Aug. 9 – Rockets vs. Kings, 7 p.m. CT

Aug. 11 – Rockets vs. Spurs, 1 p.m. CT

Aug. 12 – Rockets vs. Pacers, 3 p.m. CT

Aug. 14 – Rockets vs. 76ers, time TBD

The Rockets enter their final eight games of the regular season No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. James Harden and Co. are currently tied with the Thunder for the No. 5 seed, and they sit one game back of Utah for the No. 4 spot. Denver currently sits No. 3 in the Western Conference at 43–22, 2.5 games above the Rockets.

Houston's first game of the season's resumption could prove especially consequential as team's jockey for playoff positioning. Dallas is currently No. 7 in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games behind the Rockets. The winner of the July 31 battle will win the season tiebreaker.

2020 will mark the Rockets' eighth straight playoff appearance. They have won at least one playoff round in four of the last five seasons, including runs to the Western Conference finals in 2015 and 2018.

Houston has not reached the Finals since 1995.