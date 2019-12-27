RocketsMaven
Rockets Sign Forward William Howard to Two-Way Contract

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets filled their open Two-Way contract spot on Friday, signing forward William Howard from the Jazz's G League affiliate.

Rookie guard Chris Clemons previously occupied Houston's Two-Way roster spot before signing a three-year contract with the Rockets on Thursday. 

Howard made 15 appearances for the Salt Lake City Stars this season, averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He made 43.7% of threes with Salt Lake in 2019-20 on 4.7 attempts per game. 

The 26-year-old forward played for Limoges CSP in his native France from 2017-19 before joining Utah's G League affiliate. 

Howard can rotate between the G League and the NBA, though he is only allowed 45 service days with the Rockets before he must be released or signed to a standard contract. 

The addition of Howard brings the Rockets to their full allotment of 15 standard-contract players and two Two-Way players. Guard Michael Frazier joins Howard as Houston's other Two-Way contract. 

Clemons proved his value as a rotational guard in 20 games as a rookie. The Campbell product is averaging 21.1 points per 36 minutes, and he's shooting 39.1% from three. Clemons has been the Rockets' first point guard off the bench when Russell Westbrook rests on the second night of back-to-backs.

Howard may get his first chance at earning minutes in head coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation on Saturday when the Rockets host the Nets. Center Clint Capela is doubtful for the matchup with a right heel contusion, while forward Thabo Sefolosha is questionable due to illness.

 Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. ET. 

