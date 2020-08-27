SI.com
Rockets to Use Toyota Center as Voting Site for 2020 Election

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets and the Harris County Clerk office announced on Thursday that the Toyota Center will be used as a voting site for the 2020 election. 

The Toyota Center will be open for all registered voters in Harris County for early voting from Oct. 13-30. Houston's arena will also be open on Election Day, Nov. 3. Votes can be cast at the Toyota Center seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

“Our elections this November will be historic – not only because we are electing the President of the United States, but also because we must meet the challenge as a community to ensure that every Harris County voter can cast their vote safely,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Toyota Center, home to our beloved Houston Rockets, will be a voting center during the Early Voting Period and on Election Day.”

“We’re grateful to the Rockets organization and to the Toyota Center team for stepping up to serve Harris County residents. Because of your help and that of other community partners across Harris County, no voter will have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their Constitutional right to vote this November.”

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has championed voting rights throughout the NBA restart in Orlando. D'Antoni has worn multiple shirts with messages noting the importance of voting, and he addressed the issue in July. 

“[Voting] is fundamental to our democracy,” D’Antoni said. “One thing that’s not talked enough about, we don’t vote en masse enough. The percentage is way too low. Too many obstacles put in front of people to deny them their constitutional right to vote. We have to strive to do better."

D'Antoni and the Rockets will head to the ballot box in October and November, but for now, they're trying to reach the first NBA Finals of the James Harden era. Houston is currently tied with Oklahoma City 2–2 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. 

