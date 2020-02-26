InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Russell Westbrook Impressed by Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook is a one-of-a-kind talent. Few players can outrun the nine-time All-Star in transition, and even fewer match his competitive edge. But there are at least a few players who have drawn comparison to Westbrook in previous seasons, including the potential 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. 

Westbrook discussed the similarities between him and Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant on Tuesday, adding brief praise for the Murray State product. Despite Wednesday night marking Houston's third matchup with the Grizzlies this season, the contest will be Westbrook's first against Morant. The Rockets are 1–1 against Memphis this season entering Wednesday night. 

"Ja [Morant] is going to be a great player. He's an unbelievable talent who's having a great year," Westbrook said at the Toyota Center. "His athleticism, the way he moves, plays, his intensity, I see some similarities there." 

Morant has outpaced Westbrook in their comparative rookie seasons. Memphis' point guard is averaging 17.6 points and 6.8 assists per game this year, with both metrics slightly ahead of Westbrook's numbers in Oklahoma City in 2008-09. Morant is also shooting 49.3% from the field this season, nearly 10% better than Westbrook in his rookie year. Morant certainly has a long way to go to match the 2016-17 MVP's career, but he's certainly off to a good start. 

"We'll try to contain [Morant] as well as we can, but he's one of the quickest guys in the league," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Wednesday. "Russell hasn't played against him yet so that will probably be fun for him."

Westbrook will return to the floor on Wednesday night after missing Monday's win over the Knicks due to an index finger sprain. Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gordon Out vs. Grizzlies With Bruised Right Knee

Gordon scored 16 points in 28 minutes as the Rockets beat the Knicks on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Thriving as Rockets Rim Protector

Covington has 18 blocks since making his Rockets' debut on Feb. 6, the second-most of all NBA players.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Praises Harden Performance After Kobe Memorial

James Harden scored 37 points in a win over the Knicks on Monday after attending Kobe Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Torches Knicks With 37 Points in Blowout Win

James Harden finished three point shy of his third career 40-point game against the Knicks in the Rockets 123-112 victory on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Drops Dennis Smith Jr. With Smooth Crossover

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. was the latest victim of the James Harden step-back on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

House Making Strong Case For Rockets Starting Role

Danuel House is shooting 44.4% from three in his last nine games as a starter, a 7–2 stretch for the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Harden Attend Kobe Bryant Memorial Service

Both Westbrook and Harden are expected to play against the Knicks in Houston on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

McLemore Continues Hot Stretch as Rockets Beat Jazz

Ben McLemore is shooting 46.1% from three since Jan. 1, including a 4-4 performance in Saturday's win at Utah.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Talks Battle vs. Gobert: 'I Do What I Want'

Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in the Rockets' 120-110 win vs. Utah on Saturday.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Harden Flash MVP Form as Rockets Beat Jazz

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 72 points on 55% shooting as the Rockets won their third straight game.

Michael Shapiro