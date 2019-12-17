RocketsMaven
Russell Westbrook, Jazz Sued by Utah Man After Arena Ban

Michael Shapiro

A Utah fan banned from Vivint Smart Home Arena has filed a lawsuit against Russell Westbrook and the Jazz, according to the Salt Lake Tribune's Benjamin Wood and Andy Larsen. 

Shane Keisel was banned from the Jazz's arena in March following a game between Utah and the Thunder, Westbrook's former team. Keisel's ban was for allegedly shouting racist and derogatory remarks at Westbrook, but his lawsuit claims the "heckling was of the same kind and caliber as that of the other audience members in the section." per the Tribune. 

Keisel is suing for $68 million. He girlfriend Jennifer Huff is seeking $32 million on claims of defamation and emotional distress. 

Westbrook claimed Keisel told him to "get down on your knees like you're used to," provoking a response from the 2016-17 MVP. Keisel disputed the event, saying he told Westbrook to "wrap his knees" while Westbrook sat on the bench.

“The crowd was shocked by the ferocity of Mr. Westbrook’s outburst when he had only been told to take care of his knees,” Keisel's lawsuit states, “Albeit in a mocking manner that implied he would need to use them extensively to ensure his team’s victory.”

The Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment ownership group released a statement defending their ban of Keisel on Monday. 

“The organization investigated the underlying incident and acted in an appropriate and responsible manner,” Miller senior VP of communications Frank Zang said in a statement. “We intend to vigorously defend [against] the lawsuit.”

Westbrook last faced the Jazz as a member of the Thunder on March 11. The Rockets will play in Utah on Jan. 27. 

