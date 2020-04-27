Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant's relationship was one of the central storylines of the 2016-17 season, with each interaction between the two former teammates dissected as though it were the Zapruder film.

There was cordiality during All-Star weekend and trash talk during a trio of regular season matchups, each of which were won by Durant. But it didn't take a detective to assess the state of their relationship after Durant signed with the Thunder. Westbrook and Durant became pseudo-brothers in eight years together in Oklahoma City. That ended upon Durant's decision to sign with the Warriors.

But perhaps the MVPs' relationship has turned the corner of late. Former Thunder guard Anthony Morrow discussed the duo on Sunday, noting that Westbrook and Durant's relationship is "repairing faster than people realize."

"I think that relationship is definitely far more healed than I think people realize," Morrow told The Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto. "When you look up one day, Russ is going to be speaking, and they're going to be retiring Kevin's jersey. One day."

Morrow said he wasn't surprised by Westbrook's reaction to Durant's departure. The now-Rockets point guard sprinted to the MVP in his first season without Durant, becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season.

"Russ is like looking for fuel, so when (Durant) first left, I would see clips of his workouts. I'm looking at his body, I see him playing pickup in L.A., and I'm like, 'He's locked in,'" Morrow said. "He's gonna come back like a robot or something, and he did. We were watching him at times. It was that amazing how he was playing. But he had a chip on his shoulder. That's Russ in a nutshell when it comes to basketball."

Westbrook has dipped below a triple-double average in his first year with the Rockets, but his ferocity on the floor is unchanged. He was on a two-month tear before the NBA's coronavirus suspension, averaging 31.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game since Jan. 1. Perhaps 2020 could mark Westbrook's second appearance in the Finals, this time with a new superstar running mate.