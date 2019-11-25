Rockets
Russell Westbrook Unconcerned With Rockets Losing Streak

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets turned in their worst home performance of the season on Sunday in a 137-123 loss to the Mavericks at the Toyota Center in Houston. 

Luka Doncic outdueled James Harden with 41 points and 10 assists, while Houston finished the afternoon tilt an abysmal 10-44 from three. The Rockets came out flat and allowed 45 first-quarter points, and head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame the visiting Mavericks "came out and punched us real good."

Concerns regarding Houston's potential shortcomings reemerged in the Rockets' third straight loss. Mike D'Antoni's rotation went just seven deep on Sunday–Eric Gordon's return around Christmas should help on that front–and Dallas punished the Rockets' lack of size outside of Clint Capela. Houston ranks No. 25 in three-point percentage, a problem exacerbated by Russell Westbrook's broken jumper. The Rockets remain a work in progress, albeit a dangerous one in the Western Conference.

Westbrook didn't voice any frustration postgame despite the string of losses. He appeared largely unconcerned, optimistic about Houston's potential to bounce back.

"I'm not worried one bit. I'll tell you right now, honestly I'm encouraged," Westbrook told reporters. "I love it because to me it shows the character of your team. ...We'll be ready Wednesday."

Westbrook will get a chance to keep his promise on Wednesday night as the Rockets host the Heat. Miami dominated Houston in a 129-100 Heat win on Nov. 3, a matchup that preceded the Rockets' eight-game winning streak. 

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. ET. 

