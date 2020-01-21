The Rockets’ 112-107 loss to the Thunder on Monday marked a season low for Houston, but the defeat did mark a bit of personal history for Russell Westbrook.

Houston’s point guard recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, giving Westbrook a triple-double against all 30 teams. Westbrook entered 2019-20 with triple-doubles against 29 of the league’s 30 teams after 11 seasons with the Thunder.

Westbrook failed to record a triple-double against the Thunder in the Rockets’ previous two contests this season. Westbrook fell one assist short of a triple-double on Oct. 28, and he was five assists and eight rebounds shy in his return to Oklahoma City on Jan. 9.

LeBron James is the only other player in NBA history with triple-doubles against all 30 teams

Monday’s performance continued a hot stretch of late for the 2016-17 MVP. Westbrook is averaging 30 points, seven rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in his last seven appearances, shooting 53.1% from the field.

Westbrook is thriving as a bit of an anomaly in Mike D’Antoni’s attack. Westbrook has taken just one three-pointer in his last two games, and 24 in his last eight. Amid a slew of three-point gunners, Westbrook is a true outlier.

The Rockets are 5–3 in Westbrook triple-double games this season. The Thunder went 24–12 when Westbrook recorded a triple-double last year, good for a 55-win pace.

Westbrook has 146 career triple-doubles, including eight in his season with the Rockets. He will look to notch his second straight on Wednesday against the Nuggets.

Houston enters Wednesday night on a four-game losing streak. Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT