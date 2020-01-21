RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Russell Westbrook Secures Triple-Double Against Every NBA Team

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets’ 112-107 loss to the Thunder on Monday marked a season low for Houston, but the defeat did mark a bit of personal history for Russell Westbrook.

Houston’s point guard recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, giving Westbrook a triple-double against all 30 teams. Westbrook entered 2019-20 with triple-doubles against 29 of the league’s 30 teams after 11 seasons with the Thunder.

Westbrook failed to record a triple-double against the Thunder in the Rockets’ previous two contests this season. Westbrook fell one assist short of a triple-double on Oct. 28, and he was five assists and eight rebounds shy in his return to Oklahoma City on Jan. 9.

LeBron James is the only other player in NBA history with triple-doubles against all 30 teams

Monday’s performance continued a hot stretch of late for the 2016-17 MVP. Westbrook is averaging 30 points, seven rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in his last seven appearances, shooting 53.1% from the field.

Westbrook is thriving as a bit of an anomaly in Mike D’Antoni’s attack. Westbrook has taken just one three-pointer in his last two games, and 24 in his last eight. Amid a slew of three-point gunners, Westbrook is a true outlier.

The Rockets are 5–3 in Westbrook triple-double games this season. The Thunder went 24–12 when Westbrook recorded a triple-double last year, good for a 55-win pace. 

Westbrook has 146 career triple-doubles, including eight in his season with the Rockets. He will look to notch his second straight on Wednesday against the Nuggets.

Houston enters Wednesday night on a four-game losing streak. Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Harden Struggles, Rockets Collapse vs Thunder

Harden finished the night 9-29 from the floor and 1-17 from three in Houston's 112-107 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers Out vs. Thunder With Thumb Injury

Rivers expects to return to the floor on Wednesday as the Rockets host the Nuggets.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Preaches Confidence After Rockets Loss

Russell Westbrook scored 35 points on Saturday as the Rockets lost their third straight game.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Defensive Woes Continue in Loss to Lakers

The Rockets lost the second-chance points battle 24-4 as they lost their third straight game.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Moves to No. 7 on All-Time Threes List

Harden has the second-most threes in the NBA since joining the Rockets in October 2012, trailing only Steph Curry.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Welcomes Dwight Howard Back to Houston

D'Antoni coached Howard for one season in Los Angeles in 2012-13.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers Out vs. Lakers With Sprained Thumb

Rivers has played 38 of the Rockets' 40 games this season entering Saturday night's matchup against Los Angeles.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Interest in Covington 'Cooled'

The Rockets reportedly are no longer bidders for the Timberwolves forward.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Downplays Matchup With LeBron, Lakers

The Lakers come to the Toyota Center as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference at 33–8.

Michael Shapiro

Lakers’ Size Poses Challenge for D’Antoni, Rockets

The Rockets are likely to use P.J. Tucker at center sparingly against the Lakers’ imposing front line.

Michael Shapiro