Three Rockets Draft Options will 2024 Nets Draft Pick
Despite a 19-win improvement from last season, the Houston Rockets are still likely to select within the top-10 of the 2024 NBA Draft via the Brooklyn Nets’ pick.
While the pick isn’t locked in just yet, there’s a near-75% chance they’ll select at either No. 9 or No. 10. Here are three potential options for the Rockets with the Brooklyn pick:
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
A 6-foot-6 shooting guard with good athleticism, Dalton Knecht emerged as one of the best scorers in college basketball this season, pouring on 21.7 points per game. And more importantly for Houston, he did plenty of it off-ball.
With already established on-ball scorers in players like Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, Knecht could thrive off screens, spotting up and creating in moderation.
Even more, he’ll be 23 on draft night — which typically isn’t a draft positive — but could work in Houston’s favor if they’re wanting to push for the Playoffs next season.
Donovan Clingan, UConn
Should the Rockets want to roll out a drastically different look in the 2024-25 season, they could take a swing on UConn’s Donovan Clingan.
At a legitimate 7-foot-2, Clingan has been one of college ball’s most impactful big men over the past few seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 2.1 blocks per game en route to two national titles in two tries.
There’s no guarantee Clingan would thrive next to Sengun offensively. To this point, he’s a non-shooter, and really has little offensive game outside of using his innate size. But his premier rim-protection could be enough to make up for the funky fit.
Cody Williams, Colorado
Brother of OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody had a rollercoaster of a season with the Buffs, still averaging 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists despite multiple injuries.
There’s questions surrounding Williams’ ceiling given what we saw at Colorado. But there’s no question there’s a connectivity to his game with passing, defense and feisty transition play.
He could slot well in Houston’s lineup as a jumbo forward.