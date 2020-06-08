Rockets general manager Daryl Morey kickstarted an international incident in October 2019 when he tweeted his support of protestors in Hong Kong, a decision that had significant implications on the NBA's standing in China. Many assumed Morey's tweet–and the resulting backlash–would impact his future with the Rockets, but owner Tilman Feritta isn't looking to get rid of his general manager anytime soon.

"The tweet was seven words. There was nothing wrong with the tweet," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "That’s why one hour later I told ESPN when I was asked ‘Are you going to get rid of Daryl Morey,’ I was like, ‘Are you crazy? Why would I get rid of Daryl for that tweet?’"

Feritta doubled down on his support of Morey when speaking with Feigen on Saturday.

"I think Daryl’s one of the best general managers in the league," Feritta said. "Plus, we truly enjoy working with each other. To this day, we plan on working with each other and I expect Daryl to be here for years to come."

Morey's track record should give him some leeway with Houston's ownership. The Rockets have finished .500 or better in every season since Morey took over as GM in 2007-08, and they've reached the playoffs in eight straight seasons since acquiring James Harden in October 2012. Morey engineered Houston's trade for Chris Paul in 2017–a move that nearly vaulted Houston to the Finals–and he then dealt Paul for Russell Westbrook in July 2019.

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.