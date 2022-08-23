Skip to main content

WATCH: Rockets' Boban Raves with Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic at Birthday Party

The two Serbian big men were spotted having a good time ahead of EuroBasket 2022.

If there's one thing Houston Rockets fans should know about Boban Marjanovic heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, it's that there will never be a dull moment. Just ask the Dallas Mavericks and every team he played for before them.

In the latest example of this, the 7-4 gentle giant was spotted raving with fellow Serbian teammate and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic at Bogdan Bogdanovic's 30th birthday party. The video starts off with Jokic waving a towel in the air while aggressively singing to the music being played at the party. Then, the camera quickly cuts to Marjanovic, who is nearby... and well, have a look for yourself.

Dressed in all black like he was auditioning for John Wick 4, Marjanovic was seen clapping and fist-pumping as the party raged on. With EuroBasket 2022 set to tip off on Sept. 1, it's safe to say the Serbian national team will be loose and in good spirits. Serbia's EuroBasket opener will be on Sept. 2 against Netherlands.

Although Marjanovic likely won't play a lot this season, the Rockets reportedly plan to keep him on the roster for the time being. Not only is Marjanovic an excellent locker room presence, but when he does get to play, he makes the most of every minute he gets.

The Mavs were 7-1 last season when Marjanovic played at least eight minutes. His best performance came in a one-point win over the San Antonio Spurs where he put up a season-high 17 points on 8-10 shooting in a little under 15 minutes of action.

