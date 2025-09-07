Inside The Rockets

Which Ex-Rockets Players Are Next In Line For Future Naismith Hall Of Fame Induction?

Following Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony's recent induction, let's take a look at several former Houston Rockets players who could be potential future Hall of Famers.

Andrei de Guzman

Jan 24, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) and James Harden (13) talk during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Last Saturday night, the gates of basketball immortality opened once again as the Naismith Hall of Fame welcomed the newest legends of the sport for this year’s class.

Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony headlined the prestigious collection of inductees for the Class of 2025. With them are Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Danny Crawford (referee), Billy Donovan (coach), Micky Arrison (Contributor), and the 2008 United States Olympic Men’s Team.

Interestingly enough, both Howard and Anthony were former players of the Houston Rockets. Although their respective time with the team isn’t considerably a major success — or hardly even remembered — both former stars are still deserving of being celebrated for their Hall of Fame careers.

Following Howard and Anthony, who are some former Rockets players who are next in line to be enshrined? Let’s check out the list.

Honorable Mentions: John Wall & Joe Johnson

Apr 5, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Joe Johnson (7) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV (2) defends during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both John Wall and Joe Johnson have earned more than five All-Star selections. But beyond that, their accolades are pretty much underwhelming to reach the standards imposed by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wall, who played just a single season as the Rockets’ tank commander in the franchise’s darkest years from 2021 to 2024, was once one of the league’s best until an Achilles injury in 2019 completely altered his career.

Meanwhile, Johnson achieved longevity in terms of production while establishing his case as a remarkable iso scorer of his time. The 2017-18 Rockets member was undeniably remarkable, but isn’t good or convincing enough to be considered a basketball Hall of Famer.

5. Luis Scola

March 26, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Luis Scola (4) controls the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Donte Greene (20) defends at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thankfully, it’s not the NBA Hall of Fame, as Luis Scola can make it to the cut and be in Springfield for the next few years that will come. At age 27, the beloved and highly underrated former Rockets big man just arrived late in the Association. Yet, we can only imagine if he managed to play as early as 2002 in the States. 

Scola holds a stacked resume of playing overseas. He is a three-time member of the All-EuroLeague Team who achieved fame in Baskonia by leading the ball club to multiple titles from the Liga ACB, the Spanish King’s Cup, and the Spanish Supercup.

On the world stage, Scola was an absolute winner. He served as one of the pillars of Argentina’s ‘Golden Generation’, which was a powerhouse in international basketball. He helped his nation win nine medals in FIBA AmeriCup, two silvers in FIBA World Cup, and the unforgettable gold medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics — outlasting the United States in the semifinal round.

4. Kyle Lowry

Nov 16, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at the Toyota Center. The Bulls defeated the Rockets 95-92. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As one of the game’s inspiring late bloomers, Kyle Lowry charged his way to transform himself into a future Hall of Famer.

As a role-playing guard, Lowry captivated Rockets fans with his hustle, grit, and heart for 3 ½ seasons. As such, his trade exit from the Space City to join the Toronto Raptors in 2012 brought him toward unforeseen stardom. The 39-year-old became a six-time All-Star and an All-NBA talent in Canada. He eventually spearheaded the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship in 2019.

Lowry was a member of the gold-winning United States Men’s Team in the 2016 Rio Olympics, further strengthening his claim to get inducted.

3. Russell Westbrook

Dec 16, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a play during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook only played for a single year in Houston and was a part of Mike D’Antoni’s unsuccessful, yet memorable ‘Pocket Rockets’ team. Despite his short-lived tenure wearing red, this doesn’t change the fact that he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Known for his intensity and ferociousness, Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and a nine-time All-NBA selection. The 2016-17 MVP also led the league in scoring (2015, 2017) and assists (2018, 2019, 2021) departments.

From being the NBA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles and a gold medal winner in the United States’ 2010 World Cup and 2012 Olympic teams, Westbrook will easily earn his spot to the pantheon of basketball greats once he decides to hang it up in the near future.

2. Chris Paul

Apr 14, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the first quarter in game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The final moments of Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals will forever haunt the memories of every Rockets fan. Nevertheless, this only shows what Chris Paul meant to Houston and in the franchise’s epic 65-win season in that year.

From being the ‘Point God,’ the future Hall of Famer Chris Paul cemented an enduring legacy as one of the greatest floor generals ever. He was selected to 12 All-Star Teams, 11 All-NBA lineups, and nine All-Defensive nods. In addition, he led the league in assists five times and set a record of six for steals.

Now at the twilight stage of his illustrious career, the upcoming 2025-26 campaign might serve as the last for Paul. In the end, he deserves nothing but love for repping H-town and elevating the team’s contention odds from the previous era.

1. James Harden

Nov 26, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) celebrates after making a three point field goal against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. The Wizards won 135-131 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

From breathtaking plays, historical scoring outbursts, and stat-stuffing performances, James Harden hammered a Hall of Fame resume during his special run in Houston.

Being an 11-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA member, three-time scoring champion, and the 2017-18 league MVP is simply enough already for Harden to become a future Hall of Famer. His two gold medals as a part of the United States’ 2014 FIBA and 2016 Olympic teams are also key highlights of his future enshrinement.

Should Harden officially enter the Hall of Fame at some point in the future, we can only expect that he’ll proudly represent the Rockets in front of everyone in the basketball world.

