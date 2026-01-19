Rockets Likely to Pass on Darius Garland, LaMelo Ball, Chris Paul

The Houston Rockets have several needs and holes on the roster. There's not a question about that.

But every team could use something. Although the severity of the need varies from team to team.

The Rockets are in dire need of a point guard.

But they want the right fit. Hence why they passed on Trae Young, when the Atlanta Hawks were shopping him, and Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant.

And according to Yahoo Sports' Kelly Iko, the team is unlikely to target Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Darius Garland or Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball.

"They’re also less inclined to chase expensive names like LaMelo Ball or Darius Garland because of the potential complications that accompany blockbuster deals of that nature."

Iko continued.

"Nor are they interested in a more experienced veteran like Chris Paul."

Reed Sheppard has stood out as a bright spot and potential option for the Rockets at the point guard spot, but he's been used in an off-ball capacity. And he's had defensive lapses, that have caused Rockets coach Ime Udoka to sit him for relatively long stretches.

He's been hunted defensively quite regularly.

Sheppard can shoot. There's no denying that.

He's hitting 40.9 percent of his treys (on 6.1 attempts), while also averaging 12.8 points.

JD Davison has been a bright spot for the Rockets. The two-way signee presents the best pick-and-roll guard on the roster. But even he has had his ups and downs.

His time is limited on the two-way, as he can only be made active for 50 NBA games, so long as he remains on a two-way deal.

Externally, the options are limited. Any deal for a higher priced standout would essentially have to include Fred VanVleet, as he carries a $25 million number.

But the Rockets don't have the ability to throw him in deals, because he has an implied no-trade clause.

(As a side note, they likely wouldn't move him even without the no-trade clause, as they value his presence and like having him around).

The Rockets are hard-capped, with just $1.2 million under the apron.

Other options for salary ballast are available. Take Clint Capela, Dorian Finney-Smith and Tari Eason.

Each of them hold interest around the league, in different scenarios. But packaging them all would present $25 million in salary ballast.

Eason has a $5.6 million number, Capela has a $6.7 million number and Finney-Smith has a $12.7 million number.

Even that isn't enough for a player like Garland ($39.4 million), Ball ($37.9 million), Morant ($39.4 million).

The Rockets aren't interested in those names, obviously, but they'd have a complicated path towards acquiring them, even if they were.