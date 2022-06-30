Skip to main content

PODCAST: Are Tari Eason And TyTy Washington Draft Steals For Rockets?

In the latest installment of Bleav in the Rockets, thoughts on the Houston Rockets draft selection of Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets ended the 2022 NBA Draft with a trio of young talent who can establish themselves as cornerstone players. And the selection of Tari Eason at pick No. 17 could be one of the steals of the draft. 

The Rockets finished the 2021-22 campaign as one of the worst defensive teams in the league. But by landing Eason, Houston's defense will take major strides next season.  

Eason can guard positions one through five on the defensive end. And given his 7-foot-2 wingspan, Eason can create havoc in the passing lanes. He finished his sophomore campaign at LSU, averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 33 games. 

On the latest installment of Bleav in the Rockets podcast, Rockets beat reporters Coty M. Davis and Brian Barefield continue their discussion recapping Houston's 2022 draft class, which includes grading the selection of Eason.

In addition to the Rockets' last draft pick, Davis and Barefield discuss the acquisition of TyTy Washington Jr. — who Houston obtained in a three-team trade that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets added Washington to the deal after the Minnesota Timberwolves obtained the 29th pick from Memphis.

Washington played one season at Kentucky and averaged 12.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

