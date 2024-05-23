The Joe Gaither Show: How Can Spurs Take The Next Step In the Western Conference?
The San Antonio Spurs had one of the more unique NBA seasons this past year floundering in the league's basement in the standings, but also celebrating one of the best young talents in the game in Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
Matt Guzman of Inside the Spurs joined "The Joe Gaither Show" on Thursday to recap the season and start discussing San Antonio's path toward ascending the league ladder.
The Spurs struck gold in its 2023 No. 1 overall pick in Wembanyama but even a player with his unique gifts needs help. Guzman highlights rumors about Atlanta's Trae Young and compares a potential pairing with Wembenyama to Young's former Hawks teammate John Collins.
Should Young not be the right fit for San Antonio they do have options in the upcoming NBA draft. The Spurs currently hold the No. 4 and No. 8 overall picks, but the draft pool is largely regarded as weak by the experts. Guzman identifies a few players the organization can target in the draft and recalls San Antonio's historically strong approach to drafting impactful players.
