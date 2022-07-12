'Master Distributor': What Can Blake Wesley Bring to Spurs?

One of the biggest standouts of the San Antonio Spurs' Summer League showcase is first-round pick Blake Wesley.

Wesley played last season at Notre Dame, averaging 14.4 points for the Fighting Irish as a hometown hero.

Now, he's headed down south to Texas to hopefully do the same for the Spurs.

To learn more about Wesley, we asked Notre Dame beat writer Tim Prister for more information about the newest Spur.

1. Blake Wesley has been a bright spot for the Spurs during Summer League so far. Which aspects of his game at Notre Dame are you surprised to see translating so far?

I wouldn’t say anything has surprised me so far. He’s a streaky shooter, as evidenced by his 7-of-11 from three-point range the first two summer league games and 0-of-7 in the third. That was typical of his freshman season at Notre Dame.

2. Wesley averaged 14.4 points per game this past season at Notre Dame. The number doesn't jump off the page, but what can you say about Wesley that won't be found in a box score?

He is one of the best athletes to ever wear a basketball uniform at Notre Dame. His first-step explosiveness is off the chart, even against some of the best basketball competition he’s faced in college and the summer league. He plays with a take-charge attitude and doesn’t lack confidence to make a play in any situation. The faster the tempo, the better and more comfortable he is. When he’s unselfish, he is a master distributor. He is a lock-down defender when he’s dialed in to being a lock-down defender. He has an effective pull-up jumper that most young players today don’t possess.

3. What will Wesley's biggest weakness be on the NBA level?

He’s a great athlete quickness-wise but is not a great leaper by peer standards. For as great of an athlete he is, he’s an inconsistent finisher at the rim. He doesn’t always have a great feel for the situation and what it calls for. His take-charge attitude comes at a price at times. Three-point shooting on that level/from that distance will be a work in progress. He’s a better scorer than shooter.

4. If everything goes right, what is Wesley's ceiling in the NBA?

His athleticism will keep him in the league for an extended period. He has all-star level physical abilities, but could fall short consistency-wise to be an all-star. Much depends upon his shooting consistency and ability to consistently finish at the rim. If those improve to the point where it matches his physical gifts, he’ll play in the league for a decade and could approach star level.

5. What do you think is Wesley's likeliest career trajectory in the NBA? Is there an NBA player he reminds you of?

He’ll probably be slow out of the gate because he’s young and doesn’t fully understand what he can and can’t do consistently. His learning curve in the NBA game will be steep initially. I could see him being a (positive) disruptive force for five-to-seven minutes per half initially, especially on the defensive end. Once he establishes his overall game, he can be a very impactful player over time. In terms of being taught and learning, he’ll benefit from being a San Antonio Spur.