DeMar DeRozan Trade? Spurs Ex Calls ‘Bulls**t!’ - Denzel-Style

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, the former Spurs standout, about ready to demand a trade? He’s got a “Training Day” response to the rumor.

It is that time during the NBA season for “trade buzz” … and for what Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, the former Spurs standout, would likely label “trade bulls**t.”

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports Thursday “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be dealt in the offseason if Chicago is unable to turn around its losing stature in the Eastern Conference pecking order.

Part of the logic: The 33-year-old will this summer have just one year remaining on his contract (at $28.6 million), causing Haynes to suggest he will either sign an extension with the Bulls or ask for a trade.

DeRozan … um … seems to disagree.

DeRozan, as Spurs fans surely know, is well-aware of how the NBA power structure can allow a player to w him er his way out of a town.

But in this case? As a retort to the media report, the five-time All-Star took to Instagram on Thursday night to publicize a scene from the classic 2001 film Training Day, starring Denzel Washington in an Academy Award winning role.

“You don’t know any stories. Alright I’ll tell you a story. This is a newspaper right? It’s 90-percent bullshit,” Washington, as corrupt detective Alonzo Harris, says in the video DeRozan posted. “But it’s entertaining. That’s why I read it.”

DeRozan this year is averaging 25.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, while shooting 51 percent from the floor. … meaning his performance certainly isn’t at the root of the Bulls’ issues as a team.

Chicago currently finds itself in 11th in the East with the halfway point of the season rapidly approaching. … and to DeRozan, the “bulls**t point of the season” having already arrived.

