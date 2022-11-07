Ben Simmons Trade to Spurs? How Coach Gregg Popovich Could Fix Everything

If traded, what does Ben Simmons - a three-time All-Star trying to recapture his form, give Pop’s Spurs?

Could Pop fix Ben?

The trade buzz surrounding Ben Simmons is constant, and easy fodder for speculative swaps. Most of the guesses have to do with how his Brooklyn Nets can help themselves in a deal.

But what about a trade with the San Antonio Spurs that would actually help Simmons?

The Nets are now heavily reliant on Kevin Durant, and at 31.5 points per game, he’s doing his thing. Meanwhile, yes, the suspended Kyrie Irving is, the wake of controversy, doing his thing as well.

So the Nets need bodies.

But just as importantly, Simmons - his odd playing style serving as an albatross - needs help.

What NBA coach is most capable of bringing out the best in the reluctant shopper Simmons?

Enter Gregg Popovich.

Last year, Pop spoke admiringly of Simmons, who lacks one dimension as a player.

“It would enhance his game (if he was a better shooter,” Pop said. “That can’t be argued with. But all of his physical skills, basketball skills, the way he understands the game, as unselfish as he is — he’s so elite already, who gives a damn if he can’t shoot.”

And now along comes … one report that says, “The Nets have been talking to teams about cursory trades ideas. … Ben Simmons' name actually came up in at least one conversation they were having with a Western Conference team.”

This article offers a hypothetical trade that would send to the Nets Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson and Zach Collins, with San Antonio getting Simmons.

All of this would give the Nets much-improved shooting.

And what does Ben Simmons - a three-time All-Star trying to recapture his form, give the Spurs?

An experiment. A lottery ticket. A step back to maybe take two steps forward as Pop and company eyeball the 2023 NBA Draft and special prize Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio has a reputation for player development. Why not “re-develop” Ben Simmons while working under the supervision of his not-so-secret admirer Gregg Popovich?

