Why Spurs Hired Private Detective to Follow Vernon Maxwell

The San Antonio Spurs pride themselves on having a strong culture. It can be challenging for some players to be a fit for how the team expects their personnel to conduct themselves daily.

While there are many examples, one player was Vernon Maxwell. He was originally drafted 47th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 1988 NBA Draft but was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for a 1989 second-round pick.

Maxwell didn't last long in San Antonio despite averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 assists in his rookie campaign. His player rights were sold by the Spurs to the Houston Rockets for $50,000 on Feb. 21, 1990 midway through his second season.

During a recent appearance on “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas”, Vernon Maxwell explained why his stint with the Spurs was so short-lived. It had a lot to do with his off-court habits, particularly with his tendency to spend time in clubs.

"I couldn't do that s--- he wanted me to do," Maxwell said. "I'm from Florida. I'm new in San Antonio and these [expletives] are trying me everywhere I go, so I'm knocking [expletives] out in the streets. So Pop tells me 'no more clubs. The next time you go to a club, I gotta get you out of here.

"That day, six hours later, I was at a damn bar, in a club. He called me the next day, about six in the morning -- 'hey, I need you down here.' He said, 'I told you.' They had a PI follow me. My dumb--- didn't even know. He told me, get your s--- packed. I'm trying to find a team that wants your a--. He called me back and said 'you're going to Houston.' That's when I took off from there."

After Maxwell's tenure with the Spurs came to an end before his second season in the NBA, he managed to achieve a lot of success during his five seasons with the Rockets. He averaged 15.1 points and 4.2 assists during those 372 games.

"It's hard because you've been that guy all your life. I wouldn't have made it [without that happening]. I was on my way out of the league. He sent me to my city. Got me where I want to be."

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs