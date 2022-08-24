Spurs Daily: Could Alamodome Attendance Set NBA Record?

Inside The Spurs compiles links to the most relevant storylines surrounding San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise, along with what's trending around the league.

1. 2017 NBA Re-Draft: Where Do Former, Current Spurs Land?

Bleacher Report recently did a redraft of 2017 and has Derrick White pegged as the No. 9 overall selection in a draft that included elite-level talents like Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, and forward Jayson Tatum, White's current teammate on the Celtics.

2. How Nets Ending Trade Talks Could Impact Spurs

With Durant and Irving focused on title contention, the Nets now have a more potent supporting cast than they had when they underwhelmed in this year's playoffs. If their key players remain focused, the potential is fascinating.

How does this impact the Spurs? For starters, the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially no longer need a third team to help facilitate a trade for Irving, given they are not going to be in a position to acquire him altogether. Instead, they will have to lower their sights in trade scenarios.

The Lakers should have a cleaner path to negotiating a trade with teams like the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers when packaging Russell Westbrook's contract with draft capital. Unless there is a larger framework, the Spurs could be better suited to holding onto cap space.

3. Will Alamodome Game Break NBA Record?

When the Spurs play at the Alamodome, the maximum capacity for the event will be over 65,000 fans. The NBA record for attendance at a regular season game is 62,046. Will there be a record-breaking turnout despite the team being in a rebuild?

4. Zion Williamson Will Be Full Go to Start Season

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Zion Williamson will be playing in the New Orleans Pelicans' season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

5. Kevin Durant Shifts NBA Title Odds

With Kevin Durant committing to the Brooklyn Nets once again, the NBA title odds for the team jumped to 15/2 for 2022-23. They are tied with the LA Clippers and trail only the Boston Celtics (5/1), Milwaukee Bucks (6/1), and Golden State Warriors (7/1).

There are some important factors surrounding the Nets to take into consideration. Ben Simmons will be ready for the start of the season. Brooklyn acquired veteran contributes such as T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neale. Joe Harris will also be back from injury.

