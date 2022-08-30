Skip to main content
How to Purchase Tickets for Spurs' Alamodome Return

How to Purchase Tickets for Spurs' Alamodome Return

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday, Jan. 13.

Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday, Jan. 13.

The San Antonio Spurs will make a one-game return to the Alamodome during their 50th anniversary season. 

The Alamodome was the Spurs' home from the 1992-93 season until 2002. It hosted the organization when they defeated the New York Knicks for their first-ever championship in 1999 and housed them during a key rise in popularity. 

“This game is about celebrating 50 amazing, wonderful, impactful years together in the community and doing it with the people who matter the most to us – our fans who supported us every step of the way,” said RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “This game is for you, San Antonio. Let’s own the Dome and show everyone that we have the best fans in the NBA!”

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Spurs will take on the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. CTD, the Spurs will grant early access to tickets to Spurs Fan Club members before the general public having the option to purchase.

The general public will have multiple options to purchase at Spurs.com and the Official Spurs Mobile App starting on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. CDT. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Alamodome box office with 2,500 community seats going on sale for $10 each without additional fees (limit five per person). Plaza level tickets will start at $79. 

The Spurs are currently in the midst of a rebuilding effort after trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. The 2022-23 season will start a new era with plenty of young players seeking to maximize the newfound opportunity. 

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.

San Antonio Spurs
News

How to Purchase Tickets for Spurs' Alamodome Return

By Grant Afseth
danny green patty mills
News

Four Former Spurs on Decade's Most Underrated Players List

By Zach Dimmitt
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
News

Kevin Durant Failed Trade Request Sparks Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge Memories

By Grant Afseth
gettyimages-1239774534-594x594
News

NBA Title Betting Odds: How Long Until Spurs Climb Ladder?

By Dalton Trigg
Snip20220819_124
News

Top NBA Cores Ranked: How Far Are Spurs From Contention?

By Grant Afseth
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
News

Jakob Poeltl Ranked Among Top NBA Centers

By Grant Afseth
josh richardson
News

Pros & Cons of Spurs Keeping Josh Richardson

By Zach Dimmitt
Victor Wembanyama
News

Spurs Best Positioned for No. 1 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft?

By Grant Afseth
keldon johnson
News

Spurs Bolster Frontcourt, Get Draft Stock in Hornets Trade Scenario

By Zach Dimmitt