How to Purchase Tickets for Spurs' Alamodome Return

The San Antonio Spurs will make a one-game return to the Alamodome during their 50th anniversary season.

The Alamodome was the Spurs' home from the 1992-93 season until 2002. It hosted the organization when they defeated the New York Knicks for their first-ever championship in 1999 and housed them during a key rise in popularity.

“This game is about celebrating 50 amazing, wonderful, impactful years together in the community and doing it with the people who matter the most to us – our fans who supported us every step of the way,” said RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “This game is for you, San Antonio. Let’s own the Dome and show everyone that we have the best fans in the NBA!”

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Spurs will take on the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. CTD, the Spurs will grant early access to tickets to Spurs Fan Club members before the general public having the option to purchase.

The general public will have multiple options to purchase at Spurs.com and the Official Spurs Mobile App starting on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. CDT. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Alamodome box office with 2,500 community seats going on sale for $10 each without additional fees (limit five per person). Plaza level tickets will start at $79.

The Spurs are currently in the midst of a rebuilding effort after trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. The 2022-23 season will start a new era with plenty of young players seeking to maximize the newfound opportunity.

