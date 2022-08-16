Skip to main content

Spurs to Sign Free Agent Alize Johnson to Contract

The Spurs have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Alize Johnson ahead of training camp.

The San Antonio Spurs have undergone no shortage of roster changes throughout the NBA offseason. The focus is now to complete the depth chart ahead of training camp.  

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Alize Johnson — providing some additional frontcourt depth. 

Johnson, 26, was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Missouri State product entered the league as a dirty work specialist with an inability to consistently convert on jump shots. It has presented some limitations being that he's 6-foot-8. 

After spending his initial two seasons with the Pacers, Johnson has spent the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets. He then spent short stints with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans in 2021-22. 

Johnson has appeared in a total of 72 regular season games since entering the NBA in 2018. His opportunities in those appearances were limited as he's logged a total of 538 minutes within that span — an average of 7.5 minutes per game. 

The Spurs used the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to select Jeremy Sochan and still have a combination of Doug McDermott, Isaiah Roby, Zach Collins, and Keldon Johnson to deploy at the four spot at times. 

It appears for Johnson, he will primarily serve as a depth piece who can step in and offer energy on the boards and defensively when the Spurs seek such a skill-set. Aside from that, his upset has shown to be rather limited due to his offensive game. 

