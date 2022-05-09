Former Spurs Assistant Becky Hammon Gets First Win as WNBA Coach

Becky Hammon set multiple milestones during her eight-year assistant coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs. The first full-time female assistant coach in any of the four major North American sports, Hammon used her decorated basketball background to pave an inspirational pathway.

Now, after making a quiet exit from the Spurs prior to the team's Western Conference Play-In loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on April 13, Hammon, 45, is adding to her resume once again. She picked up her first win as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces Friday in a convincing 106-88 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Becky Hammon (left) and Josh Primo Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Spurs coaching staff Scott Wachter, USA TODAY Becky Hammon (left) and Gregg Popovich

“We’re very excited to have Becky return to the Aces’ franchise as our head coach,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said in an April news release. “Her success in the sport of basketball as both a player and a coach is unparalleled, and fueled by a tenacious desire to be the best she can possibly be. We have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, and Becky is the absolute best person to lead this team.”

All five Vegas starters scored in double figures for Hammon, with forward Dearica Hamburg leading the way with 24 points and seven rebounds on 11-14 shooting in 31 minutes. The Aces never trailed in a game where they shot 58.2 percent (39-67) from the field, 52.4 percent (11-21) from deep, and 94.4 percent (17-18) from the foul line.

Scott Wachter, USA TODAY Becky Hammon (left) and Gregg Popovich Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Becky Hammon Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Gregg Popovich

The Aces last made the WNBA Finals in 2020, but were swept by the Seattle Storm in three games.

Hammon has deep roots with the Aces, as the franchise used to be the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars before relocating in 2018.

After going undrafted in 1999, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and in Spain before arriving in San Antonio in 2007. She played seven seasons in San Antonio, where she earned three of her six All-Star selections, two All-WNBA First Team selections, and the WNBA’s assist title in 2007, as she led the league with five assists per game.

Now in Vegas, Hammon will look to add even more accolades to her already storied career.