How Nets Ending Trade Talks Could Impact Spurs

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are committed to the Brooklyn Nets. How does this impact the San Antonio Spurs?

The Brooklyn Nets emerged as the focus of NBA trade rumors throughout most of the offseason. On Tuesday, it ended with Kevin Durant joining Kyrie Irving as being bought into the team's plans ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Things appear to be trending up for the Nets in a significant way. The front office didn't waste time earlier in the offseason regarding making roster upgrades despite the uncertainty surrounding their stars.

The Nets acquired Royce O'Neal from the Utah Jazz via trade in addition to signing T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner in free agency. Ben Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp, and Joe Harris will return from injury. All of those players should be capable of filling key roles.

With Durant and Irving focused on title contention, the Nets now have a more potent supporting cast than they had when they underwhelmed in this year's playoffs. If their key players remain focused, the potential is fascinating.

How does this impact the San Antonio Spurs? For starters, the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially no longer need a third team to help facilitate a trade for Irving, given they are not going to be in a position to acquire him altogether. Instead, they will have to lower their sights in trade scenarios.

The Lakers should have a cleaner path to negotiating a trade with teams like the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers when packaging Russell Westbrook's contract with draft capital. Unless there is a larger framework, the Spurs could be better suited to holding onto cap space.

The Spurs could make smaller moves to leverage their cap space in the near future. Teams could look to get under the luxury tax threshold or reduce their tax bill. Taking on a moderate-sized contract with draft capital attached could be a prime example of their options.

