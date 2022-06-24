Spurs Trade No. 38 Overall Pick in NBA Draft to Grizzlies

The Spurs traded their second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after using all three of their first-round selections.

The San Antonio Spurs entered the 2022 NBA Draft with four total selections with three being in the first round. After using all three of those picks in the opening round, the team opted to trade the No. 38 overall pick.

It was widely speculated that San Antonio would not hold onto all four of their draft picks. The Spurs traded the No. 38 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

After adding a long-term option at the four spot by taking Jeremy Sochan with the No. 9 overall pick, the Spurs placed a significant emphasis on backcourt talents. San Antonio selected Malaki Branham (No. 20) and Blake Wesley (No. 25) with their pair of late first-round selections.

The No. 38 pick was used to select Kennedy Chandler before trading him. He was widely projected to go in the first-round in NBA mock drafts and naturally there's a lot to like about his skill-set. However, he poses limited size at just 6-foot, 172 pounds. He is an efficient pick-and-roll creator in addition to being one of the better catch-and-shoot threats out there. He has a real knack for forcing turnovers, too.

There was little reason for the Spurs to keep a fourth selection when considering it's likely their late first-round picks could spend at least a fair amount of time in the G League during their rookie campaigns.

By trading the No. 38 pick, the Spurs maintain a future draft asset to use without adding another contract to their salary cap table for the 2022-23 season.

