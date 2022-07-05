Spurs Claim Isaiah Roby on Waivers After Thunder Release

The Spurs claimed Isaiah Roby on waivers after his release from the Thunder.

The San Antonio Spurs are in the early stage of a rebuilding effort. Using roster spots for young players with upside is a common strategy for teams in such a state.

Among the top names available in a significantly depleted remaining free agency market was Isaiah Roby. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021-22, but was placed on waivers due to a position logjam on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have claimed Isaiah Roby on waivers. San Antonio will be taking on the $1.9 million salary he was set to earn in 2022-23.

The landscape for Roby's potential landing spots were limited due to the depleted landscape of salary cap teams. Any team that claimed him needed to have salary cap space or a trade exception since he was signed to a four-year contract before being waived.

After claiming Roby, the Spurs' projected salary cap room is now $35.6 million, per Spotrac's Keith Smith. No team in the NBA has more open spending potential than San Antonio with the Indiana Pacers being the only other team exceeding the $10.0 million threshold for cap room.

Roby spent a lot of his time with the Thunder playing both the power forward and small ball center position. His athleticism enables him to be a threat as an interior play finisher and he was serviceable as a spot-up shooter.

The overall versatility that Roby presents is worth taking a flier on. While his size will limit him from being a rim protector, he does have the ability to switch and guard multiple positions. He hasn't yet found a home in the NBA since being selected No. 45 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

