Spurs Get Budding Talent from Warriors in Jakob Poeltl Trade Scenario

The Spurs need all the youth and draft stock they can get at this point, but will the Warriors bite?

The speculation surrounding a trade for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has been something to monitor this offseason, especially as the team continues to initiate an official rebuild.

Trade ideas tend to run amuck this time of year. And while Poeltl’s future is uncertain in San Antonio, it’s an interesting thought to see what the Spurs could get in return for him ahead of next year or before the mid-season trade deadline.

With the Spurs in a position to get younger, dealing Poeltl for budding talent and draft stock could help the team secure a better future by trading the Austrian center at what might be his highest value.

Bleacher Report revealed a scenario that would give the Spurs exactly what they're searching for by sending Poeltl to the Golden State Warriors.

As the defending champions, the Warriors certainly aren't in a dire need to make any trades, but securing an elite interior defender like Poeltl would help bolster their defensive frontcourt on the path toward repeat titles.

Warriors receive:

-Jakob Poeltl

Spurs receive:

-James Wiseman

-2027 second-round pick

-2028 second-round pick

The Warriors may feel like giving up a young player like Wiseman and two future drafts picks would be risky considering the booming potential and versatility he possesses. Golden State did use the No. 2 overall pick on him in 2020 for a reason. And despite his early injury issues, Wiseman is finally coming around to returning to the court and may not be on the trading block for the Warriors at this point.

But should he come to the Spurs in the hypothetical scenario, Wiseman would become one of the primary players of the rebuild, a process that would become all the more exciting with his arrival.

In 39 career games with Golden State, the 21-year-old 7-footer has show All-Star level potential, something he can reach once he continues to develop into NBA form.

He's averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on 51.9 percent shooting from the floor so far in his career.

Wiseman's offensive ceiling is high, as he can be productive as a drop-off big man who can score in the dunkers spot, can effortlessly catch lobs from guards with his massive wingspan, and can face-up against defenders in the midrange to shoot over the contest with his long left-handed jumper. He's also shown flashes of raw pick-and-roll skill.

This wingspan also comes into play on the defensive interior, as Wiseman has shown he can violently swat shots away. He already possess a visible motor on that end as well, boding well for his future success as an elite shot-blocker.

In the event that the Spurs and Warriors were to proceed with a trade like this, it would almost certainly have to include more pieces from San Antonio. Poeltl is an elite defender, but his absence of perimeter skills isn't an ideal fit for a Warriors team that thrives on spacing and 3-point shooting.

Wiseman's injury problems could potential arise as a problem again, making him a more interesting trade piece for Golden State. But as it stands, it would take Poeltl plus other win-now players from San Antonio to make this a more realistic scenario.

