Spurs, Jalen Adaway Agree to Exhibit 10 Contract

The San Antonio Spurs have been busy adding players to their roster before they begin training camp and the 2022-23 season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Jalen Adaway. They already are at the maximum number of 20 players ahead of the start of training camp — requiring a player to be waived before the deal can be made official.

Adaway is a 6-foot-5 guard who played four seasons of collegiate basketball and then went undrafted in this year's draft. He began his career at Miami (OH) where he played for two seasons before transferring to St. Bonaventure. He sat out the 2019-20 season after redshirting.

During his final seasons at St. Bonaventure, Adaway averaged 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 32 games. He shot 47.4 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Adaway played for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League, both in Las Vegas and San Francisco. He averaged only 11.4 minutes per game during his six appearances. Within those minutes, he averaged 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

If Adaway is waived before the start of the 2022-23 season, he'd be eligible to receive a bonus of $50K if he then joins the Austin Spurs and stays there for at least 60 days. Given the crowded guard depth chart on the Spurs' active roster, it seems unlikely to earn a spot on the active roster. The salary for the Exhibit 10 deal is worth the league minimum but remains non-guaranteed if he remains signed.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.