Potential 3-&-D Guy? What Spurs Can Get With NBA Draft Pick Jeremy Sochan

The Spurs used their highest draft pick in over two decades to select Sochan. What does he bring to the table?

The San Antonio Spurs didn't have to go far in the state of Texas for their highest draft pick in over two decades, as the club selected Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan at No. 9 overall.

Sochan's natural ability to defend multiple positions and the raw talent to create scoring opportunities for himself and other is invaluable to a rebuilding team like the Spurs, who need just a few more pieces to get over the short playoff hump. At 6-9, 230, and only 18-years-old, Sochan blossoms with NBA potential and fits the mold of best-player-available mentality that Wright and the Spurs have had leading up to the draft.

Sochan averaged 9.2 points, a team-leading 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.1 minutes per game this past season. Getting only one start, he primarily came off the bench in a key sixth-man role down the season's final stretch as the Baylor roster was plagued with injury. This helped him earn the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Surrounded by the talented guard-play of James Akinjo and Adam Flagler, Sochan wasn't asked to be a dominant offensive player, which is exactly the role he fits into. With defense as his strong suit, Sochan used his length and athleticism as an advantage when guarding big men or guards in a tough Big 12 conference this past season.

Sochan's size and frame allowed him to play as a serviceable post presence in college, but in the NBA, he'll likely find his role as a plus-size wing with defensive versatility that can play the small-ball center position if needed.

It's a good sign he's not shy of letting it fly from deep when asked, as Sochan shot 24-81 (29.6 percent) from 3-point range last season. There’s more to be desired efficiency-wise, but the 81 attempts show that he’s confident enough as a shooter to be reliable when open in the NBA.

Sochan will also need to improve his free throw percentage, which was a poor 58.9 percent.

If he can consistently knock down 3s from a catch-and-shoot role, Sochan's floor as an NBA player reaches that of a solid 3-and-D role player that can boost any roster. However, his physical traits give him the look of a potential productive 1-on-1 scorer if he can further develop an offensive game on the perimeter.

Fans will get their first chance for a look at Sochan in a San Antonio uniform when the Spurs take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Vegas Summer League play on Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.