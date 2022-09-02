Spurs' Josh Primo Shows Off His Weight Room Gains

Josh Prime is among the top young players the San Antonio Spurs are developing during their rebuild.

Among the list of priorities for Primo's development is the need for him to add muscle to his frame, which is to be expected for a 19-year-old. The 6-foot-6 guard was listed at 189 pounds last season, which makes him undersized when guarding wings.

Primo recently caught the attention of Spurs fans on social media. In a photo that circulated on various platforms, he looked to have noticeable more muscle compared to even when he was playing at NBA Summer League in July.

There is plenty more for Primo to focus on in his development that goes beyond just the weight room. He is coming off a rookie campaign averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 50 appearances. The issue is that he shot 37.4 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from 3-point range.

Primo's output of 0.814 points per possession ranked 299th out of the 305 players in the NBA that recorded at least 300 offensive possessions in 2021-22. He struggled as a spot-up shooter or as a shot creator. His finished could use improvement and he lacked a short-range and mid-range game.

With Dejounte Murray on longer on the roster, there is a void in the backcourt that must be filled. The newfound opportunity won't go to just one player as there is a committee of guards that can take advantage of more initiation reps.

It should only help Primo to be stronger. He can absorb contact better and dictate the play better when he's attacking off the dribble and defending in general.

