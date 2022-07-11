Spurs' Joshua Primo Ruled Out for Rest of NBA Summer League

The Spurs will be without Joshua Primo for the rest of the NBA Summer League.

LAS VEGAS — The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Houston Rockets during Monday's NBA Summer League action. They will be doing so without Joshua Primo and Jeremy Sochan in the lineup.

Sochan was ruled out for all of this year's Summer League before the team's first game on Friday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to participate in any of the team's practices before traveling to Las Vegas.

Leading into Monday's game against the Rockets, the Spurs announced that Primo entered the NBA's health and safety protocols — ruling him out from playing.

Primo had a solid performance in the Spurs' 99-90 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. He went on a hot streak to close out the game and finished with 20 points and five assists. He scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Primo struggled mightily on Sunday in San Antonio's 86-85 loss to the Golden State Warriors. He totaled 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists. His efficiency was poor as he finished 2-15 from the floor, 1-5 from beyond the arc, and 5-9 on free throws with three turnovers.

“I think I’ve learned with each game, it takes a certain level of focus and preparation,” Primo said. “If you’re not ready to come play, any team can give you the business. Just coming into each game with that mindset, I think it’s going to help me a lot going into next year.”

Given the open nature of the Spurs' starting point guard role, seeing how Primo performed handling the ball more was among the top storylines to watch for the team in NBA Summer League. Now, the focus will be largely on Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham with both Sochan and Primo sidelined.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs