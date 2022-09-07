Keldon Johnson Among Top NBA Players Primed for Breakout

During each NBA season, some players manage to take a major step forward in their respective careers. A leap can look different in a case-by-case instance. Some can emerge in a rotation, become a starter, or even break out as a star.

For the San Antonio Spurs, they are a team ripe with opportunities for young players to take full advantage as the focus remains on maximizing draft position. There will be plenty of upward mobility, but who could emerge as a star?

When evaluating some players primed for a major breakout campaign in 2022-23, NBA Analysis Network included Keldon Johnson. After receiving a four-year, $74 million contract extension, he is among the top candidates in line for a major increase in usage rate.

"His usage rate and volume have increased every season of his career, and it will almost assuredly take another jump this upcoming season. Johnson is locked in as part of the core after signing a four-year, $74 million deal this offseason."

Johnson is already coming off a strong 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in what was by far the most productive single-season of his NBA career. He did so while being one of the league's elite spot-up threats.

Now, it will be up to Johnson to display an improved ability as a shot creator, finisher, and playmaker as he faces the chance to shoulder a heavier share of the responsibility in the Spurs' offense.

A significant factor for Johnson will be his placement in the Spurs' scoring priority. No longer will things start with Murray since he's now sharing the backcourt with Trae Young in Atlanta as opposed to leading the show in San Antonio.

"Without Murray in the fold, Johnson could be asked to handle the ball more this upcoming season. The more chances a player has to produce, the better chance at breaking out."

"There won’t be much winning done in San Antonio this offseason, but Keldon Johnson will produce some eye-popping stat lines throughout the season as the new No. 1 option."

One of the intriguing factors to take into consideration with Johnson's development is his rather unique experiences he's had in the past. For example, despite not being an elite player, he received valuable USA Basketball experience back in 2021.

"Johnson came onto the radar of casual fans during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics that were held in 2021 as he was part of Team USA’s roster. While he didn’t receive extensive playing time, the experience is something that undoubtedly helped him improve as a player."

There will be many candidates for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2022-23. However, Johnson shows to have a strong case to win it. Many second-year players make significant strides, but with Johnson entering his fourth campaign, he could stand out from the rest and has the usage ahead of him to do it.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.