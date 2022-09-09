Spurs Least Improved NBA Team After Offseason?

The San Antonio Spurs made it clear with the decision to trade NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray that a rebuild is underway. As a result, the expectations for the win column are low for the 2022-23 season.

There are plenty of projections that feature the Spurs being potentially the worst team in the Western Conference during the upcoming season. How have their offseason moves positioned them to do so?

David Aldridge of The Athletic recently updated a ranking of the best offseason moves by all 30 teams in the NBA. The Spurs were considered to be the least improved team in the league. There wasn't an explanation provided, but a list of all teams.

It's not difficult to see why the Spurs would rank low on a list of teams that improved the most during the offseason. The most notable talent acquisitions came through the NBA Draft from Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

It remains to be seen how any rookie will end up making an impact in the NBA, even if there is reason to have confidence in their long-term potential.

The Spurs effectively moved on from their leading scorer and main playmaker without filling the talent void. They already were barely a team worthy of the play-in tournament to begin with, so naturally, decline is expected.

There will be plenty of opportunity for the Spurs' young talents in what is a transitional year. Keldon Johnson took a step forward in his development last season, but projects as being the top option in the team's half-court attack.

The ideal outcome for the Spurs would be to add a generational talent in the upcoming NBA Draft. Meanwhile, each of the young players on their roster ideally will improve in meaningful ways after shouldering more responsibility.

If the ping pong balls bounce in the Spurs' favor, they could then have a more comfortable hierarchy in their offense with their new cornerstone taking the top spot. Perhaps Johnson will be comfortable being a secondary or third option on a contender by then? Maybe another young player surprisingly emerges?

In the meantime, the Spurs will be emphasizing player development with the win column not being as important as it has been over the last 20 years of the franchise's history.

