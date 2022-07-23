Spurs' Keldon Johnson Overlooked for NBA Most Improved Odds?

How much of a chance does Keldon Johnson have to win NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year?

The San Antonio Spurs moved on from All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, and there will now be a significant opportunity for the young players on the team to make strides in their development.

Ja Morant received this year's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He experienced an increase of 8.3 points per game in his scoring average with significantly improved efficiency.

Now former Spur, Murray, finished with the second most votes. His production went up substantially across the board. He averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals, all of which comfortably set new single-season career-bests.

NBA's 2022-23 Most Improved Player Award compiled by Sports Betting Dime featured Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards holding top odds (+1400). There were plenty of other names including recent top draft picks and fringe All-Star talents.

Jalen Brunson (+1400)

Anthony Edwards (+1400)

RJ Barrett (+1600)

Onyeka Okongwu (+1600)

Jalen Green (+1800)

LaMelo Ball (+2000)

Cade Cunningham (+2000)

Tyrese Haliburton (+2000)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+2500)

Anfernee Simons (+2500)

The Spurs' best candidate to potentially content for Most Improved Player of the Year appears to be Keldon Johnson. He is coming off a 2021-22 campaign with averages of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

After being the Spurs' second-leading scorer last season, Johnson is primed to assume the role of being the top option. There is a substantial void to fill with Murray no longer on the team. If he handles the increased usage well, he could have a true breakout season.

