Skip to main content

Could Lakers Trade For Spurs' Josh Richardson Amid Kyrie Irving Pursuit?

The Lakers need more 3-and-D options around LeBron James. Could Spurs' Josh Richardson be an option amid their Kyrie Irving focus?

The San Antonio Spurs are in the early stage of a rebuild after moving Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this offseason. Ahead of a loaded 2023 NBA Draft class, maximizing their outlook for a top pick is the best option.

There are three veterans the Spurs could move in a trade if they want to get young or add draft capital between Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott, and Josh Richardson. As the offseason continues to play out, some potential suitors could become motivated to acquire one of those players. 

Richardson, 28, has a strong case as a trade candidate for the Spurs. They have loaded up on perimeter players using recent NBA Draft selections, and maximizing opportunity for them is advantageous. The veteran is entering the final year of his current contract and waiting until the trade deadline could result in diminished trade value depending on how things go. 

Richardson is coming off a strong 2021-22 campaign with averages of 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. The most important of his statistics is that he shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range on 3.8 attempts per game. There's more to consider about his production as the start of the 2022-23 is still off in the distance.  

Without much playmaking talent around Richardson after the Murray trade, the Spurs may want to capitalize on his production before he takes the floor. He shot a combined 34.5 percent over his previous three seasons with annual declining results.

In a recent trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a package that would send Richardson to the Lakers in a straight-up swap for Talen Horton-Tucker. There would be no draft picks exchanging hands in this deal.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G Josh Richardson

San Antonio Spurs Receive: F Talen Horton-Tucker

Much of this Lakers trade would depend on the Spurs' perception of Horton-Tucker. The 21-year-old is coming off a 2021-22 season with averages of 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. His efficiency still needs work as he shot 41.6 percent from the floor and 26.9 percent from beyond the arc. 

As for the Lakers, they can make a trade work for Irving without needing Horton-Tucker's salary if they get creative finding a third team to take on Westbrook's contract. Los Angeles would need to be willing to part with future NBA Draft capital. 

In a situation where Irving doesn't factor into the equation, the Lakers already have backup plans, including Eric Gordon or Buddy Hield. Richardson is a more cost-effective option than either of those players. For reference, Richardson is set to earn $12.2 million in 2022-23, while Hield ($20.5 million) and Gordon ($19.6 million) have larger salaries.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs

josh richardson shot
News

Could Lakers Trade For Spurs' Josh Richardson Amid Kyrie Irving Pursuit?

By Grant Afseth2 minutes ago
blaze vassell 2
News

Who Makes Biggest Leap for Spurs this Season?

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
roby 1
News

Spurs Add Isaiah Roby: 3 Things He Brings to Roster

By Zach Dimmitt15 hours ago
roby
News

Spurs Claim Isaiah Roby on Waivers After Thunder Release

By Grant Afseth19 hours ago
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Status Uncertain for NBA Summer League

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
BLAKE WESLEY 22222
News

LOOK: Spurs Officially Sign Rookie Guard Blake Wesley

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
Gorgui Dieng, Atlanta Hawks
News

Spurs, NBA Veteran Gorgui Dieng Agree to 1-Year Contract

By Grant AfsethJul 5, 2022
San Antonio Spurs, AT&T Center
News

Spurs Have Most Cap Space in NBA; Creative Ways to Use It

By Grant AfsethJul 4, 2022
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
News

Could Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Be Rudy Gobert Replacement for Jazz?

By Grant AfsethJul 4, 2022