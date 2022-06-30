Skip to main content

Spurs Rescind Lonnie Walker IV's Qualifying Offer, Make Him UFA

The Spurs had originally tendered a $6.3 million qualifying offer to Walker before pulling back before the start of free agency.

The San Antonio Spurs made a defining move regarding the future of fourth-year guard Lonnie Walker IV a little under an hour before the official start of free agency Thursday. 

The Spurs have pulled the $6.3 million qualifying offer that was tendered to Walker on Wednesday, per a report from The Athletic. The original move was set to make the 18th-overall pick in 2018 a restricted free agent, but he is now free to test the open market as a unrestricted free agent and could "expect a strong market ... immediately," per the report. 

The 23-year-old was originally signed to a four-year, $12.5 million deal. 

This move comes after the Spurs officially announced the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale to the Atlanta Hawks for multiple first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari. 

In 70 appearances last season, Walker averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He struggled with his scoring efficiency as he shot 40.7 percent from the floor and just 31.4 percent from beyond the arc. In his fourth season in the NBA, there are still more questions than answers about his value to a winning team.

Walker trailed only Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson among Spurs players for total possessions last season. In terms of usage rate, his 23.2 percent mark trailed only Murray. The opportunity was there, but inconsistency proved to be a challenge. 

Now without Murray, the Spurs will likely be without Walker as well as the franchise enters a full rebuild.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

lonnie walker 343
News

Spurs Rescind Lonnie Walker IV's Qualifying Offer, Make Him UFA

By Zach Dimmitt3 minutes ago
landale
News

Jock Landale Included in Spurs-Hawks Dejounte Murray Trade

By Zach Dimmitt52 minutes ago
mcgee
News

Role Players Spurs Should Sign in Free Agency

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Brett Brown, Philadelphia 76ers
News

Report: Brett Brown to Join Spurs Coaching Staff

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
MURRAY 111
News

ESPN Analyst Reveals Dejounte Murray's Contract Plan Before Spurs-Hawks Trade

By Zach Dimmitt9 hours ago
keldon pop
News

Report: Gregg Popovich Expected to Return as Spurs Coach

By Grant Afseth23 hours ago
Gregg Popovich, Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Report: Spurs, Hawks Agree To Trade Involving Dejounte Murray

By Grant AfsethJun 29, 2022
murray brown
News

'Imminent': Spurs Nearing Trade Involving Dejounte Murray

By Grant AfsethJun 29, 2022
sochan spurs
News

Spurs Could Be Without Jeremy Sochan for Vegas Summer League

By Zach DimmittJun 29, 2022